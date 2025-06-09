$600k boost for earthquake detection network

[Photo: FILE]

The government has invested approximately $600,000 in purchasing and upgrading seismic stations to help detect earthquakes earlier, evaluate them faster, and issue reliable

information to communities at risk.

Minister for Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says investing in geohazard science is an investment in national safety, disaster preparedness, and the resilience of the people of Fiji.

During the 2025-26 financial year alone, the Mineral Resources Department recorded and analyzed 4,116 seismic events.

Vosarogo says these included 3,400 local events and 716 regional occurrences, highlighting Fiji’s highly active tectonic environment.

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He says that through enhanced strategic government funding, an expanded network of seismic stations now delivers superior national coverage.

The Minister says this infrastructure allows teams to track earthquake locations, magnitudes, and depths with unprecedented precision.

Vosarogo adds that this data is critical to evaluating tsunami risks and issuing timely warnings.