Playback sensation Heer to make acting debut

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Heer is not just a talented singer but also a promising performer. She gave an impressive audition, and the makers felt that she would be perfect for the part.

Interestingly, her character in the film is also a singer. Hence, casting a real-life playback singer would lend authenticity to the character.”

The source further revealed, “The makers are in advanced discussions with Heer and are expected to make an official announcement about her casting soon.”

Heer has lent her voice to several notable songs in recent times. In Aamir Khan’s production Batwara 1947, she sang ‘Tabassum’ alongside Sonu Nigam and ‘Chal Anjaane’.

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Both songs were composed by A R Rahman, who also composed the music for Ram Charan-starrer Peddi. In this Pan-India film, Heer lent her voice to the song ‘Hellallallo’.

Her other recent songs include ‘Roop Di Rani’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Guru Randhawa, and ‘Chhaap Tilak’ from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Both songs were composed by Tanishk Bagchi.