Chanel unveils tiger-print tweed and sheer skirt suits

source: Reuters

Chanel showed see-through skirts and tiger-print tweed in creative director Matthieu Blazy’s spring/summer 2027 ​collection on Monday as the Parisian fashion house rides a wave ‌of enthusiasm that has helped drive sales even as other luxury brands struggle.

Since his first collection a year ago, Blazy’s designs — injecting youthful glitter and loud colour combinations into the Parisian ​label’s traditional tweed suits — have attracted new customers to the brand and kept ​Chanel stores buzzing with activity.

Front-row guests including Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, ⁠and Pedro Pascal arrived to throngs of cameras in the vast expanse of ​the Grand Palais. The glass dome roof was hung with a giant moon ​and a flock of luminescent seagulls, while the floor was laid in a Martian orange-and-green pattern in reflective resin.

Models emerged wearing skirt suits in sheer cream or black fabric embroidered with flowers ​and beads, and in tweed loosened into a wide windowpane print with mesh ​panels, or reworked in an eye-catching red-and-white tiger print.

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“Chanel felt as alive as ever,” said ‌Angélique Liautaud, ⁠womenswear buying and merchandising director at French department store Printemps. “The masculine wardrobe, the fluid dresses, the lingerie, the liberated body, brought a new sensuality to the house.”