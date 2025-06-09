Big fan of Michael McDonald gets an even bigger surprise: he’s his son

Source: CNN

Michael Goessling remembers being eight years old and grooving to The Doobie Brothers.

“I was a crazy Doobie Brothers fan and people remember me singing along to ‘China Grove’ and listening to their music like ‘Black Water’ back in the day,” the now 59-year-old said in an interview. “I was always a bit of a music nut and it’s starting to make sense nowadays.”

That’s because Goessling now knows that the group’s legendary lead singer, Michael McDonald, is his biological father.

Goessling has had to pinch himself since learning a year ago that he is the product of a teen relationship between McDonald and a woman Goessling identified only as “Diane” — who were both 14 when they discovered they were expecting a baby.

“Initially they thought that maybe they would just go ahead and get married and figure it out and count on and rely on their family to support them,” Goessling said. “But ultimately the parents had other ideas and it was determined collectively that I would be placed for adoption through Catholic Charities.”

He was adopted by Paul and Kay Goessling and had an idyllic childhood in Missouri, well loved and raised with siblings.