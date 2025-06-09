International Award Boosts Likuliku Resort

[Photo: File]

Likuliku Lagoon Resort is expecting a strong 2027, following its latest recognition in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler USA Reader’s Choice Awards.

The resort was ranked second in Fiji and sixth in Australia and the South Pacific.

Managing Director Tony Whitton says the result reflects the quality of the guest experience and the efforts of its Fijian team.

Whitton says the award is particularly meaningful because it is based on feedback from travellers, rather than a panel of judges.

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He says Likuliku was also ranked number one in Fiji’s luxury resort category, competing against established international brands.

“Likuliku in terms of the luxury space was voted number one. And that’s something that I think it’s all goes well for Fiji tourism in terms of our positioning. But also, I think it’s something that I’m really proud of my team at Likuliku Lagoon”

Whitton says the resort’s Fijian ownership, traditional village-inspired design, local cuisine and cultural experiences help set it apart.

“Surveys showed that when international visitors came to Likuliku, one thing that stood out was the natural warmth and the authenticity of the Fijian experience. And at Likuliku, we’re proud that the physical resort is modelled on a traditional village We celebrate every aspect of our Fijian culture that we’re so proud of, the connection with the Vanua, the connection with the goligoli , the connection with the lands”

He says international recognition helps position Fiji as a luxury destination, attracting high-spending visitors who also contribute to local conservation efforts.

Whitton believes the latest award is not only a milestone for Likuliku, but also an opportunity to showcase Fiji’s tourism industry to the North American market.