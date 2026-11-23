source: BBC

A set of photos of globally renowned 20th century author Daphne du Maurier has been shared by her family for the first time.

The photos show du Maurier in a series of family images, in settings including around Cornwall where she lived and did most of her writing – she died in 1989.

Her eldest grandson Paul de Zulueta found the pictures while researching a new book telling the personal story of his grandmother’s artistic dynasty.

He said: “They were all tucked away in my mother’s box. She said you might find this amusing – there’s a box of photos here.”

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Du Maurier’s novels which include Rebecca, Frenchman’s Creek and Jamaica Inn continue to enthral readers, and often make the dark and brooding Cornish landscape central to the story.

Rebecca, written in 1938, has sold about 30 million copies worldwide and several of her novels have been made into TV shows and films.

Her grandson says writing about his ancestors and his famous grandmother has helped him understand her better.