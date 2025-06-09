Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer as doctors remove part of lung

Pope Leo. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung on ​Tuesday, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin, marking a significant health setback for the 71-year-old pontiff.

The pope has lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer, with tissue ‌tests conducted during the operation confirming what doctors had suspected from preparatory examinations, the bulletin said.

Leo was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove the growth that doctors had discovered in a recent routine health check.

The pope’s lead surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, said in a statement that the procedure lasted about 90 minutes and was successful, with no complications.

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Human lungs have five lobes — three in the right lung and two in the left.

A medical expert said that in ⁠order to assess the pope’s case they would need to know the size of the tumour and whether the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, information the ​Vatican did not immediately provide.

The pope regained consciousness normally after the operation and later returned to ​his hospital room, where he was resting, the medical bulletin said.

The Vatican said earlier this week that he was expected to remain in hospital for about a week ​and all his public events have been cancelled until October 20.

Leo left the Vatican ahead of the surgery shortly before 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Rome and was seen waving from the back of ‌a black ⁠SUV as his convoy drove about 9 km (5.6 miles) north of the Vatican to the Gemelli.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Leo shook hands with several officials, walked in front of a waiting crowd of well-wishers, some of whom shouted ‘Auguri’ (best wishes), and headed in via the main entrance.

Leo, elected by the world’s cardinals in May 2025, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to have had recent health issues.

The late Pope Francis, Leo’s predecessor, was ​hospitalised several times as he grew frail in ​his later years. He died aged ⁠88 in April 2025.

Leo, who spoke in a firm, clear voice at his only public event on Monday, keeps a very busy schedule. He is due to make an 11-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, but it was not clear ​if this trip would still go ahead.