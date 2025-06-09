[Source: File]

New Zealand boxer Joseph Saumoa has issued a blunt warning to Fiji’s Semi Dauloloma ahead of their main supporting bout at this Saturday’s Island Boxing Promotion in Ba.

Saumoa kept his pre-fight message short and direct, making it clear what he intends to do when the pair steps into the ring.

“To my opponent Semi, I’m here to knock you out.”

The bout is a feature contest on an action-packed card at AD Patel College, with Dauloloma expected to have strong crowd support as he takes on the visiting New Zealander.

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The Island Boxing Promotion will also feature the Fiji cruiserweight title fight between Ba boxers Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva, along with several supporting and exhibition bouts.

The Island Boxing Promotion will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba, with fans able to watch the action live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.