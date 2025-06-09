[Pic:Supplied]

Welsh rugby sevens international Luke Treharne will feature again in the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next year.

He will join the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s along with other former stars.

Treharne’s return adds international experience to a squad making its third consecutive appearance at the tournament.

A former Wales Sevens representative, he is known for his game awareness, distribution and leadership.

He joins fellow returning Irish international Harry McNulty, South Africa’s Rosko Specman, Branco DuPreez and Justin Geduld, Australia’s Pama Fou, and France’s Terry Bouhraoua.

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The Mike Friday Select 7s finished runners-up in 2025 and reached the semifinals this year.

They will return to Fiji aiming to claim the tournament’s $50,000 first prize.

The 2027 event marks the 15th anniversary of the Coral Coast Fiji 7s, bringing teams from Fiji and overseas to Lawaqa Park for three days of competition.