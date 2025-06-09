[Pic:Island Boxing Promotions/Facebook]

Thousands of Ra supporters turned up on Saturday at Narauyaba Park for the Inkk Fabebrother match against Nadroga, and now a few Ra boxers who will fight in the Island Boxing Promotion event on Saturday in Ba are calling for their support as well.

One of the boxers is Veremo Sigaya from Nasavu, Saivou in Ra.

Sigaya is urging fans to come out and support them at AD Patel College on Saturday.

Another Saivou, Ra, boxer is Manueli Vueti who is going to fight Poasa Tuimaba says it’ll be a big boost for them to see and hear their fans from the province.

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The fight card will be headlined by a clash between Ba boxers, Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva, for the Fiji Cruiserweight title.

The programme will also feature a bout between Semi Dauloloma and New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa, while Unaisi Natarova takes on New Zealand fighter Shyah Hale.

Several supporting contests and exhibition bouts are also scheduled as part of what organizers expect will be one of the biggest boxing promotions staged in the country this year.

The event will be live on pay-per-view on VITI+ to local fans for $79 and $159FJD to overseas viewers.