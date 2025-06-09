[Pic:Reuters]

Former South Africa coach and Flying Fijians coach Jake White says Fiji may have done Ireland a favor by exposing weaknesses ahead of next week’s clash with the Springboks.

Fiji lost 43–15 in Dublin after staying within two points at half-time. Ireland then scored 26 unanswered points in the second half.

White, who was appointed Fiji coach last month, says Ireland cannot afford another slow start against the back-to-back world champions.

He also criticized the nationa side for choosing a tap penalty instead of a scrum when the match was still in the balance.

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White says South Africa would have backed its scrum to pressure Ireland and create scoring chances.

He warns that missed opportunities from five-metre line-outs, scrums and penalties could prove costly against the Springboks.

White adds Fiji looked a lot better than they did last week and they hung on for 60 minutes.

The national side will play Italy this weekend.