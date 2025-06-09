[Pic:Fiji Police/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force’s preparations for the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl have received a boost, with Al-Hamd Smart Living making a generous contribution to the organizing committee.

Al-Hamd Smart Living is a leading Fiji supplier of office and school furniture, prefabricated homes, modular offices and home décor.

Managing Director Aftaab Khan says the donation is a way to give back to the community by supporting an organization responsible for public safety and security.

“We have been supporting the Police team for the past years and are glad to come on board again this year. We are confident that our partnership will help achieve a five-year winning streak,” Mr Khan said.

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Fiji Police Organizing Committee Chairman and Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Jovilisi Leweniqila thanked the company, saying its support would strengthen Team Blue’s preparations.

With this year’s theme, “Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission,” ACP Leweniqila says the contribution will also support the Police Force’s drug-awareness campaign.

The Sukuna Bowl kicks off on Thursday with football at 10am followed by the rugby league match at 1:30pm.

On Friday at the HFC Stadium, the women’s rugby match starts at 10am and the main match at 4pm.

Overseas viewers can watch the action on both days on VITI+.