Elena Cagibula [Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Women are being encouraged to turn their skills and talents into business opportunities, with small enterprises providing a pathway to financial independence and self-reliance.

From handcrafted accessories and floral arrangements to traditional Fijian handicrafts, women at the monthly ROC Market are using their creativity to earn an income and grow their businesses.

For Elena Cagibula, starting her business was an opportunity to become her own boss after resigning from her job to focus on her passion.

Her business, Vitu, which she started in August last year, offers handcrafted items, accessories, clothing and other products. The name Vitu was inspired by her seven children, who motivated her choice of business name.

Article continues after advertisement

She says women do not need to wait for the perfect opportunity to begin their business journey.

“For myself, I think business is you start. Just start somewhere and you can start with whatever you can do with your hands and go on from there.”

Matemosi Artisans business owner, Koto Matemosi Tawake, says the industry also provides opportunities for women to develop their skills while earning extra income.

She says handicrafts can be a part-time business, particularly for working mothers and women looking to explore entrepreneurship.

“Yes, handicrafts can be you’re part-time. If you are a working mom or working single girls or ladies, women, you can learn handicrafts and do them as your part-time business.”

Starting small, staying committed and making use of available skills can help others take their first steps into business.