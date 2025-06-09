[Photo: FILE]

Votualevu College students in Nadi have urged the parliamentary Special Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 32 to strengthen protections against violence and address financial pressures affecting access to education.

The students raised their concerns on corporal punishment, bullying, tertiary accommodation costs, online safety and academic progression at the consultation yesterday.

Votualevu College Head Girl Grace Chand opposed the proposed wording “lawful and moderate chastisement”, warning that it could weaken protections against violence and allow physical punishment to be justified as discipline.

She is calling for counselling, guidance and positive discipline, saying physical punishment could affect children’s emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Article continues after advertisement

“Corporal punishment can affect students not only physically, but also emotionally and psychologically. Children should be corrected through guidance, counselling, and positive discipline, not fear of physical harm. Therefore, we urge that the constitution maintain clear and strong protection for children and exclude any provision that could permit corporal punishment.”

Sharing her own experience of bullying, she said support from school leaders helped her speak up, but questioned what happens to students whose complaints are ignored or dismissed.

“What about those students who lack the confidence to speak up? What about those who report their experiences but are dismissed, ignored, or made to feel they are simply being delusional? Teachers must play an active role in addressing bullying. Students who come forward should be listened to, taken seriously, and supported rather than silenced or made to question their own experiences.”

Deputy head girl, Risha Raj, raised concerns on the financial burden of tertiary education.

“While I strongly support working part-time to build independence, skyrocketing rent has broken that balance, forcing students to spend excessive hours working just to pay rent at the expense of our studies. This creates a severe disturbance, especially for students in demanding practical heavy fields like medical and science pathways, where mandatory lab hours and intensive clinical commitments leave virtually no room to juggle outside jobs.”

Prime Minister and committee chair Sitiveni Rabuka thanked the students for their contributions and said the submissions would be considered.

He acknowledged that some concerns fell outside the direct scope of constitutional amendments but could inform government policies, legislation and administration.