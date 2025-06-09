[Photo: FILE]

Public safety in Suva is being stepped up ahead of the festive season, with concerns over theft, alcohol-related incidents and public disorder.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says police will increase their presence across the country as preparations get underway for the festive season.

“Over the next few months, we will be increasing the tempo of our presence, noting the festive season trends where opportunistic crimes often spike.”

Police are urging members of the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and work together to keep their communities safe.

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The Suva City Council is working with police and other stakeholders to ensure the city centre and surrounding areas remain safe during the busy holiday period.

Suva City Council Chief Executive Officer Tevita Bosewaqa says discussions are underway with police and nightclub operators to strengthen security, particularly in areas where large crowds gather.

“The council is also reviewing security arrangements following the recent Diwali celebrations to identify any issues and improvements needed for upcoming festivities.”

Attention is also on the installation of CCTV cameras across the capital, with an update expected on their readiness to support security operations.

The festive season operations will also take place alongside preparations for the upcoming elections and referendum.