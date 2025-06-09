[Photo: Supplied]

Business success should not be measured by profits alone, but by the opportunities created, lives improved, and positive contributions made to communities and the nation.

This is the key message from President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, as he challenges Fijian businesses to embrace innovation, sustainability, and responsible practices to drive long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the 2026 Fiji Business Excellence Awards, the President emphasises that businesses play a vital role in creating jobs, developing local talent, and building a resilient economy.

He urges business leaders to measure success by what their organisations give back, not just what they earn.

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Ratu Naiqama congratulates the 21 organisations recognised at the awards and stresses that economic growth must create opportunities for farmers, small businesses, and families, especially in rural and maritime communities.

He also encourages companies to strengthen their resilience against global economic uncertainties by exploring opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green construction, waste management, and climate-smart technologies.

The President adds that strong governance builds trust, good management builds confidence, and excellence attracts investment.

He also acknowledges the Fiji National University for promoting productivity and innovation through the awards.