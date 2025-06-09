Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 15, 2026 Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson in action with Australia's Max Jorgensen and Fraser McReight REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Purchase Licensing Rights

Scotland held on for a narrow 15-12 win over Australia in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, deepening the gloom for next year’s World Cup ​hosts.

Both sides scored two tries in an attritional and error-ridden battle that featured few ‌moments of quality and a scoreless spell lasting more than 45 minutes.

Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey went over for Scotland in the opening 27 minutes, and Finn Russell added a conversion for a 12-5 halftime lead.

Russell’s penalty stretched the ​advantage to 15-5 with six minutes remaining, before Max Jorgensen crossed in the final minute and ​Ben Donaldson converted. Australia had opened their account through winger Harry Potter’s first-half ⁠try.

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It was an eighth successive loss in Europe for the Wallabies, who showed early promise when new ​coach Les Kiss took over in August but now look devoid of confidence and in a rut.

Australia had ​been heavily beaten by England at Twickenham a week earlier. Captain Harry Wilson said Sunday’s performance represented a significant improvement, but the losing run leaves them under growing pressure with less than a year before their home World Cup kicks ​off on October 1.

CAPTAIN MISSES OUT THROUGH INJURY

Scotland overcame the overnight loss of captain Sione Tuipulotu to ​injury with his replacement Tom Jordan setting up the first try in the eighth minute.

Scrumhalf Ben White’s pass picked out Fagerson, who ‌was ⁠alone on the touchline and went over to give Scotland the lead.

Australia responded within three minutes after a sustained attack, flyhalf Carter Gordon delaying his pass before releasing Potter to score as Russell missed the tackle.

Former Wallaby Dempsey finished off a pick and go, with Ewan Ashman and Fagerson driving towards the line and Dempsey carrying it over to ​put Scotland back ahead ​12-5.

There were no more ⁠points until the 74th minute when Australia were penalised for not clearing away at the ruck and Russell tucked over the penalty for a 10-point lead.

But ​Australia then suddenly burst into life and threatened to set up a dramatic ​comeback as Jorgensen finished ⁠off some slick handling with less than a minute left on the clock.

There was still time for Australia to collect the kick-off from Scotland and look for a winning try. They found some room on the left wing to ⁠threaten another ​score before being bundled into touch to end the contest.

“It was a ​bit of an arm wrestle. Conditions played a part in that. It was a battle of the defences,” said Rory Darge, ​who captained the Scots in place of Tuipulotu.