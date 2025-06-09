[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji will re-establish its Embassy in Seoul following Cabinet approval to strengthen relations with South Korea and expand opportunities in trade, investment, tourism and development cooperation.

The Embassy opened in 2012 but closed in 2020 as part of government measures to reduce expenditure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji’s diplomatic engagement with South Korea has since been managed through its Embassy in Japan.

The reopening is expected to strengthen Fiji’s diplomatic presence in the region and deepen cooperation with South Korea, an important development partner.

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It will support efforts to promote Fijian exports, attract Korean investment and increase visitor arrivals through stronger tourism cooperation.

Other priorities include improving access to development financing and technology, and exploring partnerships in renewable energy, maritime development and fuel security.

The Embassy will also help advance cooperation in climate resilience and sustainable development.

Fiji and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1971.