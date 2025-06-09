[Photo: FILE]

A man in his 40s will appear in court today over his alleged role in the theft of drug exhibits from the Suva High Court.

Following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Nausori resident was charged with one count of abuse of office under Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

He also faces one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of interfering with evidence under Section 37(a) of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

Investigations into the possible involvement of others are continuing.