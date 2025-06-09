[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is looking to turn its renewable energy commitments into practical projects, particularly to improve electricity access in maritime communities.

Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says the Climate Implementation Bridge could help Fiji secure the technical expertise, project preparation support and financing needed to deliver its climate priorities.

Speaking at the Climate Implementation Bridge programme at COP31 in Türkiye, Tabuya says Small Island Developing States have clear climate goals but need greater support to turn commitments into tangible results.

“Time is not on our side. Overshooting 1.5 degrees is now ongoing work. How high and for how long the overshoot will depend on how quickly commitments become delivery.”

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Fiji is one of five demonstration countries under the initiative, which focuses on making climate projects investment-ready and supporting implementation, particularly in electrification.

Tabuya says Fiji is working to achieve nearly 100 percent renewable energy and electricity by 2030 through its Third Nationally Determined Contribution and its NDC Cost of Implementation Plan, launched at COP31.