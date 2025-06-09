There will be no Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge match this weekend.

However, new holders, Nadroga, will play Tailevu next Saturday following their win over Ra on the weekend.

The Farebrother match has been moved to next week because of the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl that will be played this Friday in Suva.

The Fiji Rugby Union has decided to postpone the next challenge due to player welfare.

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Many provincial players are also in the Police and Army Sukuna Bowl squads.

FRU chief operations officer, Talemo Waqa, this is done to make sure that players don’t play on Friday and then feature in the Farebrother challenge again on Saturday.

Waqa says Tailevu will face Nadroga next Saturday, while Nadi is going to be the last challenger on December 5th.

The Sukuna Bowl will start on Thursday with the main game at HFC Stadium on Friday.