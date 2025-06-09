National Federation Party’s Deputy Leader Lenora Qereqetabua [Photo: Riya Mala]

Lenora Qereqeretabua has been announced as the National Federation Party’s Deputy Leader.

Qereqeretabua becomes the first iTaukei woman to now hold this position in the Party.

The announcement was made as the NFP steps up preparations for the upcoming General Election, unveiling five additional prospective candidates.

The five new candidates are Ratu Yasawa Nabuta, Avinesh Kumaran, Waseroga O’Connor, Gayatri Devi, and Pita Tuibau.

Article continues after advertisement

This brings the party’s total number of announced candidates to 22.

Speaking at a press conference, Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the NFP is bringing together experienced people, developing policies, and strengthening its organisation to take on the responsibility of leading the country.

Prasad says the party intends to contest the next election with its own programme for government and seek a mandate to implement its policies, adding that its experience in the

current coalition has highlighted the limitations of governing with different political priorities.

He says the NFP wants to offer a government focused on competent leadership, transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public resources.

Prasad adds that the party remains committed to democratic constitutional reform and its vision of transforming Fiji into an inclusive, high-income country by 2050.