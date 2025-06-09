[Photo: File]

Cabinet has endorsed a Government guarantee of up to $400 million for Energy Fiji Limited to support the first phase of its Renewable Energy Transition Investment Programme.

The investment aims to strengthen Fiji’s electricity network, improve supply reliability, and support the transition to cleaner, sustainable energy.

Key priorities include upgrading Viti Levu’s transmission and interconnection infrastructure, establishing a National Control Centre, and renewing ageing grid assets.

These upgrades will bolster the national power network and help integrate new renewable energy sources.

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The guarantee forms part of EFL’s broader $2 billion programme to increase renewable energy generation, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, and strengthen Fiji’s long-

term energy security.

Any guarantees beyond the $400 million first-phase cap will require separate consideration and approval.

EFL will also pay a 0.2 percent guarantee fee on the cumulative utilised credit.