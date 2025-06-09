Ra halfback Peni Matawalu has returned to training with the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s squad as he looks to earn selection for the upcoming Dubai 7s.

With preparations underway for the 2026/27 HSBC SVNS Series, Matawalu is focused on making the most of his opportunity as competition for places intensifies.

The Ra man featured for Ra in their INKK Farebrother Trophy second challenge against Nadroga at Narauyaba Sports Ground over the weekend.

He has since turned his attention back to sevens rugby.

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“I’m back at training today with the 7s team, preparing for the Dubai 7s. As for selection, I’m hoping to make the squad and I understand a lot will be required, but whatever the Lord has planned for me will definitely come into fruition.”

He is ready to embrace the challenge and take on the responsibility if selected for the travelling squad.

Matawalu also describes the Farebrother Trophy clash as a special occasion, saying the atmosphere at Narauyaba felt more like a family reunion than a traditional rugby rivalry.

He thanked supporters from both Ra and Nadroga who travelled from around the country and brought colour and energy to the historic match.

The Dubai 7s is scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch all of Fiji’s games live on FBC Sports.