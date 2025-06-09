Travis Kelce. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Travis Kelce suffered a tackle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons that caused injury to his ankle, with the tight end limping off the field for evaluation.

Travis Kelce is taking some bench time.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end exited the team’s Nov. 15 match up against the Atlanta Falcons after his very first catch of the game, suffering an apparent injury to an already tender ankle.

While Kelce received quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 23-yard pass, the 37-year-old was tackled by the Falcons’ DeMarcco Hellams. Kelce was slow to get up from the hit but was able to limp to the sideline without assistance where his ankle was taped by the medical team. Rather than retake the field, however, Kelce made his way to the locker room for additional evaluation.

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The Chiefs noted his return to the field as questionable.

Thankfully, since he was able to complete a pass before his exit from the game, Kelce has now achieved a milestone 200 consecutive games with at least one reception.

Not present for the injury or new achievement, however, was Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift. Though the Grammy winner has become a staple at the Chiefs’ home games at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift often skips Kelce’s away games, including the game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But when she does take in the on-field action live in person, Swift is often accompanied by some pals in her VIP suite. Recently, she enjoyed an enchanting reunion with pal Karlie Kloss, who joined Swift at the Chiefs’ Nov. 8 home game against the New York Jets.

The pair—who were inseparable BFFs before a rumored growing apart in the 2010s—were all smiles and even shared a hug as they watched the game, with Kloss being joined by her and her husband Jared Kushner’s 5-year-old son Levi.

But even before they watched Swift’s guy on the Chiefs, Kloss and Swift had already proved they’d shaken off any rumored bad blood. After all, Kloss and Kushner were also on the 1,000-person guest list to witness Kelce and Swift’s nuptials in July.