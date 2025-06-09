[Photo: File]

Cabinet has endorsed a review of the Tobacco Control Act 2010 and Tobacco Control Regulations 2012 to tackle emerging health challenges linked to smoking, vaping, and the illicit tobacco trade.

The review will target gaps in smoke-free zones, advertising restrictions, licensing, online sales, product tracking, and enforcement penalties.

It will also consider stricter rules on emerging tobacco products to protect youth and improve compliance.

The Ministry of Health will lead the work alongside the Pacific Community and the World Health Organization, aligning Fiji’s laws with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco

Control.

Government says the move underscores its commitment to reducing tobacco-related illnesses and easing the health and economic burden on Fijian communities.