[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Cabinet has approved a review of the Food Safety Act 2003 and its subsidiary legislation to modernise Fiji’s food safety laws, strengthen consumer protection, and safeguard public health.

The review will address emerging challenges in the food system, including the rise in online food businesses, informal vendors, and imported food products.

It will also examine gaps in food labelling, licensing, inspection, and enforcement to ensure food sold and consumed locally meets safety and quality standards.

Key areas under consideration include mandatory allergen labelling, stronger food traceability and recall systems, risk-based inspections, and a review of penalties for violations.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health will lead the review with technical support from the Pacific Community and UNICEF.

The overhaul also aims to align Fiji’s laws with international standards, improve coordination among regulators, and strengthen measures to prevent foodborne illnesses and diet-related diseases.