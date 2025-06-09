[Photo : Fiji Police Force]

A raid at Narain Jetty in Suva early this morning resulted in the seizure of suspected illicit drugs.

Conducted by the Totogo Operations team, Dog Unit, and Fiji Detector Dog Unit on an inter-island vessel, the operation uncovered clear plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, hidden inside a vehicle.

A further search by K9 officers led to the arrest of five suspects allegedly found with more suspected marijuana.

All five were escorted to the Totogo Police Station, while the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

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Investigations continue.