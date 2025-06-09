[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji has collected more than 17.7 million plastic bottles and aluminium cans in the first nine months of this year through its Return and Earn programme.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative is part of wider efforts to promote recycling, reduce waste and strengthen community participation.

Speaking at COP31 in Türkiye, Nalumisa says Municipal Councils have an important role in delivering practical waste management and climate solutions.

“Zero Waste is not simply about managing what we throw away. It is about changing how we produce, consume, reuse and recover resources.”

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The Ministry is also advancing projects such as the Western Sanitary Landfill, council dumpsite remediation and the Two-Bin Waste Segregation Initiative.