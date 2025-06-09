[Photo Credit: Enews- Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Scott Disick shared rare insight into parenting his and ex Kourtney Kardashian’s 16-year-old son, admitting that it’s “scarier” than raising Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11.

Scott Disick is having a hard time keeping up with his teen.

The Kardashians star shared insight into how parenting his and ex Kourtney Kardashian’s 16-year-old son Mason compares to raising his younger siblings Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11.

“I kind of consider Reign a little kid still ’cause I got Mace who’s like an adult,” Scott explained to Khloe Kardashian during the Nov. 12 Kardashians episode. “It’s so much scarier.”

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“For instance, this past weekend, they were up all night out, went to some parties,” he continued, “and I literally just sat on my phone and looked at Life360 and Find My app to see where Mace was until he got home—the whole night.”

Meanwhile, Khloe—mom to kids True, 8, and Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson—related to Scott’s concerns about Mason, already worrying about her kids getting older.

“I will 100 percent track my kids,” the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast host admitted during a confessional. “I would put a chip in my children to know where they are at all times.”

“If it’s safe, that’s what I have to look into,” she teased. “Why is this not suggested more? So, I’m a believer in things that maybe other people are not.”

As for Scott, he and Kourtney—whom he dated on and off from 2006 to 2015—are partners in navigating their children through their teenage years. And even though the pair ultimately decided they were better suited to a platonic relationship, they still had to get their f–king asses up and work on their co-parenting.

As Kourtney previously admitted, “It’s not easy,” with the Poosh founder adding during her October 2025 confessional on The Kardashians, “I think, with co-parenting, it’s always trying to be cordial, do our best to be on the same page.”

Meanwhile, Scott has discussed how his bond with Kourtney—who also shares Rocky, 3, as well as stepchildren Atiana De La Hoya, 27, Landon Barker, 23, and Alabama Barker, 20, with husband Travis Barker—has been “one of the more difficult things” in his life.