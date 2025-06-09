[Photo: DINFO]

The Government is strengthening its commitment to gender equality after signing a Letter of Agreement for Phase Two of the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Programme.

The program is backed by a $2.3-million New Zealand investment from the New Zealand Government.

The signing marks an important step towards strengthening gender equality across Government institutions, with New Zealand High Commissioner Greg Andrews and Pacific Community Director Miles Young among those attending.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the programme reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the needs and voices of women and girls are considered in Government policies, programmes, and services.

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Kiran acknowledges that while Fiji has made progress in improving the rights and opportunities of women and girls, challenges remain—including unequal economic access, limited participation in decision-making, and the heavy burden of unpaid care and household work.

She says addressing these issues requires all Government ministries, departments, and agencies to work together.

The programme focuses on two key areas: strengthening gender-responsive planning and budgeting across Government, and supporting policies, laws, and services that better respond to women and girls.

Kiran says institutions must use data and gender analysis when developing plans and budgets to ensure fair decisions, while thanking New Zealand and the Pacific Community for their continued support and partnership.