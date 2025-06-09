[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Pacific nations are being urged to put reliable data and regional cooperation at the centre of decisions on energy security, mineral resources and climate resilience.

This was highlighted at the opening of the Science, Technology and Resources Conference 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the region faces growing challenges from climate change, energy security and natural disasters.

He says addressing these challenges requires decisions backed by sound science and knowledge.

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“Put the science first. Be honest about what we know and what we do now. Baseline the data and monitoring; that should come before any decision, not after.”

Kamikamica also stressed the importance of ensuring Pacific voices are included in discussions and investing in local scientific expertise.

“Keep the Pacific voices at the table. Governments, communities, scientists, and industries should speak openly and respectfully to one another, even when we disagree. Transparency builds trust, and trust is what lasting partnerships are made of.”

The conference theme focuses on the role of Pacific Island nations in strengthening their mineral and geo-resource security through ocean-based systems.