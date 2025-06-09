[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Small businesses are providing women with an opportunity to take charge of their financial future, with many turning their skills into income-generating ventures.

Koto Matemosi Tawake has built her handicraft business over the past ten years, using traditional Fijian materials sourced from different parts of the country.

She says the business has become an important source of livelihood, with locally made handicrafts continuing to attract visitors looking for Fijian products.

“Handicrafts can be your part-time. If you are a working mom or a working single girl or lady, you can learn handicrafts and do them as your part-time business.

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Tawake believes handicrafts can also provide working women with an additional source of income, even while managing their regular employment.

For Elena Cagibula, starting her business was a decision to become self-reliant after leaving her job to pursue entrepreneurship.

Her business, Vitu, which began in August last year, sells handcrafted items, accessories, clothing and other products.

And while you are going on now, continuing with your business, you will actually see other things that you can make better. You will make mistakes, but always stand up and keep going.

She is encouraging other women to make use of their talents and start small rather than wait for the perfect opportunity.

Their experiences highlight how entrepreneurship is giving women greater control over their livelihoods while creating opportunities to turn their skills into income.