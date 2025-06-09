[Photo: FILE]

Civil society organisations are warning that new election campaign rules could place restrictions on journalists and media organisations receiving foreign funding, including when conducting interviews and publishing election-related analysis.

In a statement, the organisations say the Electoral Commission’s Campaigns and Foreign Funding Rules 2026 have expanded the definition of campaigning to include election-related debates, interviews, and publications, even when there is no intention to influence voters.

They argue this could mean a media organisation receiving foreign assistance for journalism training or equipment may need approval before interviewing political leaders or publishing election-related commentary.

The organisations say the rules could also affect academics, researchers and civil society groups receiving foreign funding, particularly when discussing electoral issues or government policies.

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They are concerned that the broad definition could bring ordinary public-interest discussions under the regulatory control of the Supervisor of Elections.

Under the rules, organisations conducting activities classified as campaigning may need approval, with the Supervisor given up to seven days to make a decision.