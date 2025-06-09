[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Meteorological Service is advising the public that there is no direct threat to Fiji from Tropical Cyclone Xavier.

In its latest update, Fiji Met says TC Xavier remains a Category One system and is likely to intensify to Category Two by tonight.

The system is currently tracking westwards and is expected to primarily affect the Northern Cook Islands.

It is forecast to gradually weaken by Thursday.

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As the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre in Nadi, Fiji Met is closely monitoring the movement, intensity, and development of TC Xavier.

Fiji Met says it will provide timely updates should there be any significant changes to the system or its potential impacts across the region.

The public is encouraged to follow official updates and advisories issued by the Fiji Met Service through its official communication channels.