[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is proposing a major overhaul of its disciplinary and military justice system to strengthen transparency, accountability, and independence in handling cases involving military personnel.

The proposed changes in the Military Justice Bill and RFMF Bill 2026 will abolish traditional orderly rooms and introduce dedicated disciplinary offices to deal with minor offences.

Speaking during a public consultation in Labasa, RFMF Director of Force Legal Services Colonel Kitone Tuinaosara says disciplinary officers will be specially trained to handle these cases.

He says the reforms will also significantly change how serious military offences are prosecuted and heard.

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A key proposal is the establishment of a Military Court of Fiji, replacing the existing court-martial system, with military judges and panels hearing serious cases.

Colonel Tuinaosara says the proposed system is designed to ensure greater transparency and fairness, with proceedings conducted independently.

“The direct military prosecution will not be in the line of command. It will not be controlled by the commander or any senior officers. It will be an independent decision- maker.”

Colonel Tuinaosara says the proposed direct military prosecution office will also have the authority to determine which cases proceed to prosecution.

He says this is intended to prevent cases from being delayed or overlooked, particularly where senior military personnel are involved, ensuring that no one is above the law.

The proposed RFMF Bill 2026 is expected to replace the 1955 British Army Military Act, which currently governs the military’s legal and disciplinary framework.

Public consultations are continuing to gather feedback on the proposed legislation.