More than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in flood-hit region of Nepal

[Source: Reuters]

More than 100 foreign trekkers are stranded at different locations in Nepal.

This is after the flooding of a river in central ​Nepal at the weekend swept away hiking trails and bridges, an ‌official said on Monday.

Authorities rescued 321 people, including 12 foreigners, on Monday after a pre-dawn landslide at the weekend in Gorkha district, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, ​leading to downstream flooding.

The army said the rescue operation would continue on ​Tuesday, even as the water level in the river had receded.

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The ⁠river is a tributary of the Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where ​a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still ​missing.

There were no reports of fatalities in the flood, but five villagers were out of contact after black muddy sludge and debris washed away homes and damaged infrastructure, including three hydroelectric plants, national disaster ​authorities said.

Bhuwan Raj Ojha, an official of the Manaslu Conservation Area Project that ​includes a popular trekking route, said there were more than 100 foreign trekkers stranded in different ‌areas ⁠who could not return because part of the trail had been swept away.

“Those hikers who want to return because of the flood need to be rescued. Those who want to continue their trekking can do so from locations that are safe,” ​Ojha told Reuters from ​Gorkha.

“There are restaurants ⁠and tea houses along the route. They are safe.”

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said the latest flood may ​have been triggered by the failure of a temporary river ​blockage created ⁠by a landslide, according to preliminary accounts from Nepal’s authorities reviewed by ICIMOD.

“This event is another reminder of how exposed mountain communities and river corridors remain to sudden, ⁠cascading hazards,” ​Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD, said.

“While response ​efforts must remain the immediate priority, understanding what triggered this flood will be critical for reducing future ​risks and strengthening resilience.”