Namosimalua seals Drua deal

[Pic:Supplied]

Taranaki loose forward Josefa Namosimalua has signed for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2027 season.

Namosimalua joins the Drua on a full-time contract, bringing with him valuable experience from New Zealand.

Originally from Naroi, Moala in Lau with maternal links to Naqaidamu in Lomaiviti, Namosimalua’s performances have also earned recognition at international level, with the 23-year-old named in the Flying Fijians extended squad ahead of next weekend’s Test against Japan and the Northern Tour.

The powerful loose forward joins the Drua after an impressive season in New Zealand, where he broke into the Taranaki Bulls squad for the NPC.

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Namosimalua made his Taranaki debut against Northland in August before earning a starting opportunity at blindside flanker, following a standout club rugby campaign.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Brad Mooar said: “It’s very exciting to have Josefa joining the Drua vuvale. He has been a standout performer for Taranaki in the NPC, with a massive work rate, getting through more than 18 tackles a game. He loves the physical side of the game, enjoys the cleanout work and is also a very skilful and athletic player with ball in hand. Josefa is a great story, from his roots in Lau to attending Suva Grammar School and to Whanganui, where he went to school and played rugby, before working his way into the NPC. He has worked incredibly hard and made the most of every opportunity that has come his way, and he now gets the opportunity to represent the Drua. “This is a really special moment for Josefa, his family and for us as a Club. We’re thrilled to welcome home Josefa, Sandy and Junior into the Drua vuvale.”

His s rugby journey in New Zealand stretches back to his schoolboy days at Whanganui Collegiate School, where he featured prominently in the First XV. He was already making an impact as a No.8 during his school years, with his powerful carries and try-scoring ability.

He later continued his development in Whanganui club rugby, representing Border and earning selection in the wider Whanganui representative squad in 2023.

Namosimalua has since represented Inglewood in Taranaki’s premier club competition, with his performances during the 2026 club season earning him a place in the Taranaki Bulls NPC squad. He was one of six newcomers selected for the province this year.