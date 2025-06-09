More Skipper Cup players in national training squad

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Ten Skipper Cup players have been added to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians training squad.

The 10 includes Sakiusa Vosayaco, Kavekini Boselawa and Manueli Ratuniyarawa fom Nadroga, Nadi reps Peni Naruma, Nacani Boginisoko, Ebenezer Tuidraki and Leone Nawai.

Naitasiri’s Saula Qiolevu and :Etonia Rokotuisawa along with Emosi Tuqiri of Navosa.

Aporosa Vuniyayawa from Counties Manukau has also been included in the training squad.

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This is more than just an opportunity for the players and a reminder of the importance of our domestic competition.

It also shows the talent that continues to emerge from our own backyard.

Most of the players are expected to feature in this weekend’s Skipper Cup quarterfinals.

Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park, Nadi meets Ba at Prince Charles Park.

Two games are going to be played at the HFC Stadium with Naitasiri taking on champs Malolo at 1pm followed by the Tailevu and Navosa match at 3pm.

You can watch the Naitasiri and Malolo match live on FBC Sports.