Wesele embraces World Cup challenge with Bulikula

[File Photo]

Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele says unity and staying true to himself will be key as he prepares to lead the national women’s rugby league team into the Rugby League World Cup.

While this will be Wesele’s first time taking charge of the national side as head coach at a World Cup, he brings valuable experience from previous tournaments as a player, assistant coach and support staff member.

Wesele says he welcomes the challenge of leading the Bulikula and is determined to help the team reach another level.

“I’ll be the old, usual Johnny. I don’t need to change for this position. I love the atmosphere, I love the challenge, and I humbly accept the challenge to take these girls to another level.”

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With the opportunity to make history for Fiji’s women’s rugby league team, Wesele acknowledges that pressure will be part of the journey, but believes how the team responds together will be crucial.

The coach says external expectations are unavoidable, but his focus remains on leading with authenticity and building on the support within the squad.

“There will always be pressure. It’s something that we can’t control. Those are external forces. But I believe if I try to be someone else, it’ll be a problem.”

Wesele believes the Bulikula’s strength will come from the unity within the group, stressing that success will require a collective effort rather than relying on one individual.

He says he is confident in the players’ support and the team’s commitment to standing together as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

“Regardless of the pressure, unity is our ingredient in this journey. It takes the whole group, the whole team, to make it happen, and I believe that.”

Wesele’s message sets the tone for the Bulikula as they prepare to represent Fiji on the world stage, with the coach determined to embrace the responsibility and lead the team in his own way.

Fiji Bulikula will meet New Zealand thsi Sunday at 2.50pm.

You can watch the action from the World Cup LIVE on FBC Sports.