Rennie explains Kirifi snub

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has bluntly explained Du’Plessis Kirifi’s continued omission, saying the Hurricanes co-captain is not currently the country’s best No.7.

Kirifi, an eight-Test All Black, last played for New Zealand in the 2025 win over Wales.

Despite injuries to key loose forwards, Rennie has overlooked Kirifi in favour of Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Segner and Shannon Frizell.

Rennie says Kirifi’s breakdown technique and discipline remain concerns.

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“If he was the best seven in the country in our opinion, we would have picked him.”

He highlighted Kirifi’s penalty count compared with Anton Segner, who recorded 22 turnovers while being penalised only twice during Super Rugby.

Rennie says the competition for the No.7 jersey remains strong, leaving Kirifi with work to do to force his way back into the All Blacks.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks will take on the Wallabies at 6.10pm this Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland for the first Bledisloe Cup clash.