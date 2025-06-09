Boginisoko joins Flying Fijians extended squad

Years of hard work and dedication have finally paid off for 26-year-old Nacani Boginisoko, who has earned a call-up to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ extended squad ahead of their upcoming Test match against Japan.

The former Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s Sevens representative says he has been working towards the opportunity to wear the Flying Fijians jersey for some time, describing the milestone as a dream come true.

The Kadavu-born player has spent the past two years with the Nadi men’s senior team, competing in the Skipper Cup competition. He also played a key role in helping the side finish at the top of the points table this season.

Boginisoko is encouraging young rugby players across Fiji to remain committed to their goals, saying anything is possible with hard work, dedication and determination.

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He also expressed his gratitude to his family for their unwavering support throughout his journey, from grassroots rugby tournaments to the international stage.

“I just want to encourage all my brothers out there to keep working hard. I know along the way there are many challenges and obstacles, but my advice to you is to keep going, one day the opportunity will come. All to have to do is be committed to your dream.”

The Flying Fijians are scheduled to face Japan in a Test match on October 24.