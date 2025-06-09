Yaqona theft sparks registration call

[Photo: Supplied: Parliament of the republic of Fiji FB page]

Yaqona farmers in the North are calling for mandatory registration of growers and sellers to help combat theft and ensure those selling the crop can prove they are its rightful owners.

The proposal was raised by Wainigadru villager Kalisiana Tarairawa during a public consultation on the proposed Yaqona Bill 2026 in Labasa.

Tarairawa told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that yaqona theft was costing genuine farmers years of hard work, with stolen produce allegedly being sold by people who were not farmers themselves.

“They should all have business registration, especially those who sell yaqona in small amounts. When they go to sell their yaqona to a buyer, they should show proof that they are the owners and sellers. We never know whether that yaqona could have been stolen from somewhere.”

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Tarairawa believes registration would help buyers verify the source of yaqona and reduce the risk of purchasing stolen produce.

Her submission was received by the standing committee as public consultations on the proposed legislation continue across the Northern Division.

The proposed Yaqona Bill 2026 includes registration provisions for industry participants, including growers or cultivators, middlemen or operators, exporters and importers.