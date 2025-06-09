Two drivers killed in Queens Highway crash

[Photo: FILE]

Two 26-year-old men, including a police officer, have been killed in a head-on collision along the Queens Highway last night.

The police officer was reportedly on his day off and travelling home to Nabukavesi, while the second victim was a salesman residing in Navua.

Initial information suggests the salesman allegedly overtook several vehicles along a double line before the collision.

However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

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With assistance from National Fire Authority officers, both drivers were removed from their vehicles and rushed to Navua Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The national road death toll now stands at 41, compared to 58 for the same period last year.