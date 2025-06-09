Turaga's resignation will not affect constitutional process

The resignation of Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga from Cabinet will not impact the government’s ongoing constitutional reform agenda, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka confirmed he accepted Turaga’s resignation from his ministerial portfolio after an explicit video allegedly involving the minister circulated on social media.

Following the cabinet meeting today, the Prime Minister said all legal advice to government will now be provided directly by the Solicitor-General’s Office.

Rabuka also clarified that Turaga remains a Member of Parliament and a member of the People’s Alliance Party despite stepping down from Cabinet.

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The Prime Minister says no replacement is currently being considered for the Attorney-General’s post, noting that government will continue to receive legal guidance through existing mechanisms.

“I didn’t ask for that, I told him; I believe that there’s a video and he straightforwardly came up with an apology and then offered to resign from Cabinet.”

He added that Turaga remains involved in party discussions and the Special Committee overseeing constitutional matters and indicated that the constitutional review process will continue as planned.

The resignation follows widespread public attention surrounding the circulation of an explicit video allegedly linked to Turaga over the past few days.

As the government advances work on constitutional amendments and broader reform efforts, Rabuka has maintained that Turaga’s departure from Cabinet will not disrupt the process.