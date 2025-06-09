TLTB repossesses four properties

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board says it will execute court-ordered writs of possession to the occupants of four properties in Waiyavi, Lautoka.

iTLTB’s Arrears Team will brief officers who will conduct the repossession of four residential properties.

The iTLTB says the affected tenants were provided with multiple opportunities to settle their outstanding rent and arrears obligations.

It says that despite these efforts, the tenants failed to meet their contractual and legal responsibilities under their lease agreements, and as a result, iTLTB sought legal recourse through the courts and successfully obtained writs of possession.

Article continues after advertisement

The Trust Board says the action is a last resort measure following extensive efforts to resolve the matter amicably.