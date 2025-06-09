Siromi Turaga resigns from cabinet

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed this afternoon that Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has resigned from his Cabinet portfolio.

Rabuka says he has formally received Turaga’s letter of resignation.

However, the Prime Minister clarified that Turaga will remain a Member of Parliament and a member of the People’s Alliance party.

The resignation comes following the widespread circulation of an explicit video on social media allegedly involving the Minister.