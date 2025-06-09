Sawani School makes history with Global Handwashing Day launch

[Photo: Ashlin Sharma]

Sawani High Scool made history today by becoming the first rural school in the country to host the launch of Global Handwashing Day.

The event was organized by Colgate-Palmolive and brought together students, teachers, parents and community representatives to create awareness and teach proper hand hygiene to students.

The launch was chief-guested by Colgate-Palmolive’s General Manager Alexander Graudins, who says taking the initiative to rural communities is important in ensuring hygiene awareness reaches children beyond urban schools.

Guardins added that their company is focused on raising awareness about the importance of handwashing and encouraging Fijians to practice good hygiene every day.

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The launch featured interactive demonstrations which helped students understand the importance of washing their hands with soap and clean water for at least twenty seconds to help prevent the spread the disease.

However, the head teacher of Sawani Kindergarten Primary School Sakiusa Talavau called for improved hygiene facilities at the school.

In his address, Talavau requested to Colgate-Palmolive Fiji to assist in establishing a dedicated handwashing station for kindergarten students, who currently rely on a single washing bowl for their daily needs.

Residents of the Sawani community shared thst the launch was a historic moment for the community as it was the first time a rural school had ever been chosen to host the Global Handwashing day.