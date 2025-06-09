Safety limits and flight restrictions drive costs

[Photo: File]

Adverse weather conditions, flight restrictions, and limited aircraft utilization continue to make keeping domestic airfares affordable a challenge.

Presenting the Fiji Airways 2024 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Board Chair Nalin Patel acknowledged that public concerns over high domestic fares are valid and that the airline needs to do better.

He explained that night-flying restrictions keep aircraft grounded for extended periods, reducing operational efficiency and making cheaper fares harder to achieve.

Patel says that limited airport infrastructure and runway conditions also restrict the size of aircraft operating on certain domestic routes.

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“So, the efficiencies are not there because to Savusavu and other places where you can’t take Savusavu. You’ve got resorts there. We can’t take an ATR larger plane because of the safety aspects. We have done studies. Others have done studies. So, the challenge is sometimes the restrictions and the pilot restrictions, and safety comes first.”

He adds that adverse weather and mandatory extra-fuel requirements for safety often leave seats empty, even on fully booked flights.

“So, today you’ll have people rightfully saying, ‘where’s my baggage?’ Why? Safety. So, having said that, yes, you’re right. The analogue, sometimes the aberrations happen where we’re selling one or two tickets at 500 dollars, and that shouldn’t happen because there should be a cap on that, because you’re selling only one or two tickets, and it shouldn’t, but it’s because of the dynamic pricing and all that it goes.”

Meanwhile, Standing Committee member Ketan Lal stressed the importance of keeping domestic travel affordable for Fijians.

“So, sitting on a particular seat, you don’t get enough room to put up bags. At the same time, the price or the cost of the air tickets from Suva to Savusavu, let’s take, it’s quite expensive, and I could get a much cheaper fare from here to New Zealand. So, Fijians have raised their concerns, and I think it’s fit that I put this in front of you in this public hearing.”

Patel assured the committee that Fiji Airways is working to make domestic fares more affordable while balancing strict safety standards and operating costs.