Push to extend constitution consultations

[Photo: Supplied]

Calls are mounting for a six-month extension of public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill and a clear timetable for outstanding governance legislation.

Fiji Council of Social Services Director Vani Catanasiga says the consultation period must be extended to allow Fijians to examine the proposed Constitution and understand the implications of its provisions.

She says meaningful participation cannot be achieved if people are not given sufficient time to engage with the process.

The call for an extension has also come from other participants at the Suva Civic Centre consultation, where concerns have been raised about the time available to review the proposed amendments and prepare submissions.

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Transparency International Fiji has raised a separate concern, calling on the government and Parliament to set a firm legislative timetable for the Code of Conduct Bill.

The organisation warns that continued delays risk undermining public trust and efforts to strengthen accountability in public office.

Its submission to the Special Committee calls for clear dates for parliamentary consideration, debate, amendments and passage of the Bill.

It also wants the government to publicly identify outstanding issues and explain how they will be resolved, rather than relying on general assurances that the legislation will progress.

Transparency International Fiji states that the Code of Conduct Bill must be considered alongside legislation for a proposed Anti-Corruption and Transparency Commission and the Access to Information Bill. Together, these measures are intended to strengthen oversight, improve access to public information and establish clearer accountability mechanisms.

The organisation says careful scrutiny of legislation is necessary but it should not become a reason for indefinite delays.

It wants laws that establish clear standards, credible investigation processes and safeguards against arbitrary punishment.